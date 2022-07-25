aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Insider Activity

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,498.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,350,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

