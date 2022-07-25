Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 2,827 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

