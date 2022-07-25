Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.44 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $62.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

