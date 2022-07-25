Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

