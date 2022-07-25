Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,907 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $398.02 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.34.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

