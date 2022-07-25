Automata Network (ATA) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $29.47 million and $5.85 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032222 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

