Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avangrid worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

