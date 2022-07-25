Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Avaya Trading Down 12.0 %

AVYA stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avaya

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in Avaya by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

