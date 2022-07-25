Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

