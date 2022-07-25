Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 138,139 shares.The stock last traded at $18.54 and had previously closed at $18.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $7,571,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 18.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $3,268,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.