Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 331,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,572,328 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.45.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.93) to €3.00 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.24) to €4.30 ($4.34) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.04) to €4.10 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €3.50 ($3.54) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

