Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.1% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,166,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $272.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

