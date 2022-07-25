Bank OZK Acquires 298 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank OZK raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,476,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.28. 25,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

