Bank OZK Has $438,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank OZK lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $398.02. 377,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

