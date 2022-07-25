Bank OZK Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,953. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average of $207.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

