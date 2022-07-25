Bank OZK Sells 175 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank OZK reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

