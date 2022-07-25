Bank OZK Sells 621 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank OZK decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PEG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,941. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

