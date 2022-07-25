Bank OZK Sells 654 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.83.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSA traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.86. 7,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $13.15 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

