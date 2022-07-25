Bank OZK Sells 89 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank OZK cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Paychex were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.61. 9,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

