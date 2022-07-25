Bank OZK Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank OZK lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.57. 835,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,712,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

