Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 4,565 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $168.70 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.89.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

