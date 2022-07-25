Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires Shares of 64,420 SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of SOPHiA GENETICS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 796,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of SOPH opened at $3.51 on Monday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

SOPHiA GENETICS Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

