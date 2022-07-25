Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.34.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.71.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.