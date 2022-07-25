Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 1,959 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14,640.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research cut their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $99.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $156.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

