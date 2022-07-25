Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $63,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 90,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,375. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

