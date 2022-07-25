Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $20.70 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 549,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.58. 23,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,032. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.