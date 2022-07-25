Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $37.61 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,818.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,967. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,976.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,177.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

