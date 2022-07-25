Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.59) to £110 ($131.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £115 ($137.48) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.94) to £111 ($132.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.0 %

AZN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.89. 148,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of -203.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

