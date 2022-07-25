Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 2,096,420 SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,096,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,205,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance
SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,173. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $222.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.
About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
