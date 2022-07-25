Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,116 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 3.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.48% of Zoetis worth $428,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $175.68. 20,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

