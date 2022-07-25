Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 35,959 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 35,959 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.73. 43,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

