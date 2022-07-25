Bao Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $69,564.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $69,564.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031965 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

