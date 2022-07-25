Barclays Boosts Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) Price Target to 10.00

Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from 9.00 to 10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Pareto Securities raised Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Pgs Asa Stock Performance
OTC PGEJF remained flat at 0.82 on Monday. Pgs Asa has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 0.84.
About Pgs Asa
PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in the Asia Pacific, Canada, Egypt, the Americas, Angola, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, other African countries, the Middle East, and internationally.
