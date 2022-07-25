Barclays Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $47.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.
IIVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.
II-VI Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of IIVI stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. II-VI has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $75.05.
Institutional Trading of II-VI
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
