Barclays Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $47.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

IIVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

II-VI Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. II-VI has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $75.05.

Institutional Trading of II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Stories

