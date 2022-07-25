Barclays Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $30.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Bandwidth Stock Down 2.3 %

BAND stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,802. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.94. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $133.85.

Insider Activity

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

