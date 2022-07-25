Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Lessened by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293,364 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 119,520 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $31,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $14.97. 995,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,162,279. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

