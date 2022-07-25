Beazley’s (BEZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 498 ($5.95) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 630 ($7.53) to GBX 685 ($8.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.87) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.01) to GBX 690 ($8.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 573.83 ($6.86).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 541 ($6.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1,280.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 485.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 458.92. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 543.50 ($6.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.26) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,256.55).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

