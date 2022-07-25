Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 232,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000. Coterra Energy accounts for 3.3% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

