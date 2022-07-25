Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPM opened at $32.50 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

