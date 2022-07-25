Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,133 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,133 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $686.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.64. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

