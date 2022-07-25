Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,218.90 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00098965 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00234636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007795 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance.

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

