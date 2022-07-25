Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $72.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Belden Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,932,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $56,653,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 202.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 753,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth about $12,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.29. Belden has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

