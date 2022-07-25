Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 9,852 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

