Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after buying an additional 361,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after buying an additional 298,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,118,000 after buying an additional 97,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.15. 2,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.95. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

