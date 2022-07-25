Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.95. 40,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,052. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $190.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

