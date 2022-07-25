Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 597.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Penn National Gaming Price Performance

Shares of PENN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

