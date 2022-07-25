Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 6,588 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.41. 35,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.09. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.