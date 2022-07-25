Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 575.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.80. 3,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,865,056. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

