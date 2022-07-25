Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.37. 489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.18 and its 200 day moving average is $226.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.