Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. IDACORP comprises 1.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,453,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 844,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

